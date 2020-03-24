TDH Commissioner: Some delay in state reporting of deaths, hospitalizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a teleconference on Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey noted differences between state numbers and other reported numbers, saying that existing verification processes lead to some delay in the state’s reporting of numbers.

“The first question was about deaths, on our website you will see two deaths, that does not necessarily mean there has been only two deaths,” Dr. Piercey explained, “As an official state report, we have to wait until the medical examiner [report] and the death certificate, all of that data comes in.”

In regards to state numbers with hospitalized patients, Dr. Piercey said there is a similar process.

“As we start to get data in on who is hospitalized, there is a lag in that. I was talking to the governor about it this morning that often times these patients present with respiratory difficulties, perhaps pneumonia, and once they are tested there is some delay in that, some lag.”

Dr. Piercey said there may be a few days before hospitalized data can be reported by the state.

“Right now, we are running around a 10% hospitalization, which is just a little lower than what we have seen nationally,” said Dr. Piercey.

Dr. Piercey and other medical experts are urging those in the 20-40-year-old age group to continue “raising the bar” on social distancing.

“I understand that it’s easy to think, ‘I’m young, I’m healthy, this may not affect me as badly,’ but as you’ve heard the governor say on many occasions, and me as well, you’re still at risk and you’re still putting others at risk,” said Dr. Piercey.

In addition, the Tennessee Department of Health has released a statement further clarifying:

We are sharing case numbers once a day, at 2 p.m. CDT, and the numbers we share on our website reflect all cases of which we’ve been notified at the time they are posted. The laboratory results of positive cases are reported first to the local health departments and are given to them as soon as results are available so they can follow up with those patients. Those notifications are happening throughout the day, so in some cases, county health departments such as the Metro Public Health Department will get information before we do. They decide when and how frequently they are sharing case numbers for their jurisdiction.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 3 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 5 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 183 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 5 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Hardin 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 4 Knox 15 Lincoln 1 Loudon 2 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Perry 1 Putnam 8 Roane 1 Robertson 12 Rutherford 13 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 99 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 7 Williamson 64 Wilson 7 Residents of other states/countries 95 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (3/24/20) 667

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE