TDH adds new features to COVID-19 website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group added new features to the state’s COVID-19 website to make it easier for users to find county-specific information and request an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The website has a simple tool for Tennesseans to find their phase in Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Updates to the tool make it easier for anyone eligible to request an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine with their county health department. The tool can be found here.

The website also offers an interactive map, giving Tennesseans the ability to select their county to learn the risk-based and age-based phases that are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and how to request an appointment to be vaccinated.

Brand new county-specific pages offer information on current local vaccine availability. The map can be found here.

A video tutorial explains the registration process for users.

The website also offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations and the test administered. The website serves as a resource Tennesseans can use in making decisions about activities for their families, businesses and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic changes.

COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited, and availability of vaccines varies by county. The state warns that counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times depending on supplies of vaccines. Tennesseans can learn their phase for receiving vaccine here.