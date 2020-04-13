TDH: 5,610 COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, April 13.
The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,610. The state reported eight additional deaths as well.
The latest number of hospitalizations is 579. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.
Counties reporting different case totals
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,385 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning, a difference of 178 cases.
Recoveries and Negative Cases
Out of the confirmed 5,610 positive cases, 1,671 have recovered.
Tennessee has conducted 70,599 tests across the state with 70,585 negative cases.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|23
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|32
|Campbell
|11
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|18
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|4
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|5
|Coffee
|11
|Cumberland
|43
|Davidson
|1,207
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|30
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|36
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|21
|Gibson
|20
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|23
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|109
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|173
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|13
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|16
|Macon
|26
|Madison
|68
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|8
|Montgomery
|102
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|87
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|88
|Rutherford
|250
|Scott
|9
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,331
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|42
|Sumner
|454
|Tipton
|50
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|42
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|318
|Wilson
|143
|Residents of other states/countries
|260
|Pending
|46
|Total Cases – as of (4/13/20)
|5,610
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|16
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|21
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|26
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|4
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20)
|109
