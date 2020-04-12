TDH: 5,308 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, 1,504 recoveries

NEW YORK (AP) — Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday isolated in their homes by the coronavirus while pastors preached the faith’s joyous news of Christ’s resurrection to empty pews. One Florida church drew a large turnout for a drive-in service in a parking lot.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first major world leader to test positive for the virus, was released from a London hospital after a week in which he spent some time in the intensive care unit and was given oxygen at one point. He thanked two nurses who stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.”