TDH: 5,114 COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, April 11.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,114. The state’s health department also confirmed three additional deaths.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 556. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,256 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County Saturday morning, a difference of 145 cases.

Recoveries and Negative Cases

Out of the confirmed 5,114 positive cases, 1,386 have recovered.

Tennessee has conducted 66,828 tests across the state with 61,714 negative cases.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 12 Bedford 17 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 46 Bradley 31 Campbell 10 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 17 Chester 6 Claiborne 3 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 11 Cumberland 40 Davidson 1,111 Decatur 1 DeKalb 9 Dickson 30 Dyer 18 Fayette 30 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 19 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 26 Grundy 21 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 105 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 22 Haywood 13 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 14 Johnson 2 Knox 169 Lauderdale 8 Lawrence 12 Lewis 2 Lincoln 8 Loudon 16 Macon 23 Madison 56 Marion 24 Marshall 9 Maury 32 McMinn 4 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 88 Morgan 5 Obion 7 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 4 Putnam 85 Roane 5 Robertson 81 Rutherford 235 Scott 8 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,130 Smith 7 Stewart 4 Sullivan 37 Sumner 435 Tipton 44 Trousdale 17 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Warren 4 Washington 37 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 312 Wilson 135 Residents of other states/countries 276 Pending 19 Total Cases – as of (4/11/20) 5,114

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Trousdale 1 Williamson 4 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/11/20) 101

