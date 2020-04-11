Breaking News
TDH: 5,114 COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths in Tennessee
coronavirus

TDH: 5,114 COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths in Tennessee

Coronavirus

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, April 11.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,114. The state’s health department also confirmed three additional deaths.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 556. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,256 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County Saturday morning, a difference of 145 cases.

Recoveries and Negative Cases

Out of the confirmed 5,114 positive cases, 1,386 have recovered.

Tennessee has conducted 66,828 tests across the state with 61,714 negative cases.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson12
Bedford17
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount46
Bradley31
Campbell10
Cannon7
Carroll10
Carter3
Cheatham17
Chester6
Claiborne3
Clay2
Cocke3
Coffee11
Cumberland40
Davidson 1,111
Decatur1
DeKalb9
Dickson30
Dyer18
Fayette30
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson19
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene26
Grundy21
Hamblen4
Hamilton105
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins22
Haywood13
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson14
Johnson2
Knox169
Lauderdale8
Lawrence12
Lewis2
Lincoln8
Loudon16
Macon23
Madison56
Marion24
Marshall9
Maury32
McMinn 4
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery88
Morgan5
Obion7
Overton5
Perry3
Polk4
Putnam85
Roane5
Robertson81
Rutherford235
Scott8
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,130
Smith7
Stewart4
Sullivan 37
Sumner435
Tipton44
Trousdale17
Unicoi1
Union3
Warren4
Washington37
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson312
Wilson 135
Residents of other states/countries276
Pending19
Total Casesas of (4/11/20)5,114

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner22
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/11/20)101

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

