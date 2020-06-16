TDH: 493 deaths, 31,830 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The health department reported 670 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 31,830 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Monday.

TDH also confirmed ten additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 493 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 20,710 have recovered, an increase of 648 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 40 to 2,146. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 31,830 cases, 17,049 are male (54%), 13,793 are female (43%), and 988 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 638,772 tests across the state with 606,942 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 5%. Tuesday’s update added an additional 9,003 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 7,345 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning, a difference of 329 cases. Also on Tuesday, Metro health officials released “active” and cumulative COVID-19 “heatmaps” showing where in Davidson County cases of the novel coronavirus are concentrated.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 7,090 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 14 fewer cases than what the state reports.

COVID-19 citations in Nashville

Over the weekend, Metro Public Health issued more than a dozen citations to businesses violating COVID-19 Phase Two guidelines, three of which are bars on Broadway, including Underground and Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions.

Learn more about the changes here.

