TDH: 4,862 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, April 10.
Related – New model projects dramatically fewer Tennessee COVID-19 deaths if residents adhere to ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
Counties reporting different case totals
Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,224 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County Friday morning.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: