TDH: 483 deaths, 31,160 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, June 15, 2020.

The health department reported 728 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 31,160 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Sunday.

TDH also confirmed eight additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 483 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 20,062 have recovered, an increase of 166 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 19 to 2,106. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 31,160 cases, 16,695 are male (54%), 13,483 are female (43%), and 982 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 629,769 tests across the state with 598,609 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 4.9%. Monday’s update added an additional 14,726 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 7,173 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning, a difference of 355 cases.

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 6,892 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 62 fewer cases than what the state reports.

COVID-19 citations in Nashville

Over the weekend, Metro Public Health issued more than a dozen citations to businesses violating COVID-19 Phase Two guidelines, three of which are bars on Broadway, including Underground and Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions.

Learn more about the changes here.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)