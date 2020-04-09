TDH: 4,634 COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, April 9.
The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,634. The state’s health department also confirmed 15 additional deaths.
Counties reporting different case totals
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,231 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County Thursday morning, though the department was not able to release all their updated data due to a technical problem with the reporting system.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|14
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|44
|Bradley
|28
|Campbell
|9
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|10
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|15
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|2
|Cocke
|3
|Coffee
|10
|Cumberland
|34
|Davidson
|1,004
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|28
|Dyer
|14
|Fayette
|25
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|17
|Gibson
|16
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|22
|Grundy
|17
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|98
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|21
|Haywood
|9
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|5
|Jefferson
|12
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|157
|Lauderdale
|7
|Lawrence
|11
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|7
|Loudon
|15
|Macon
|18
|Madison
|47
|Marion
|22
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|31
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|7
|Montgomery
|79
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|4
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|82
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|70
|Rutherford
|203
|Scott
|5
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|21
|Shelby
|1,006
|Smith
|5
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|34
|Sumner
|389
|Tipton
|39
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|2
|Union
|1
|Warren
|3
|Washington
|32
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|3
|Williamson
|288
|Wilson
|123
|Residents of other states/countries
|275
|Pending
|38
|Total Cases – as of (4/9/20)
|4,634
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|13
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|1
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|20
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|20
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20)
|94
