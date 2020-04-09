Breaking News
TDH: 4,634 COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths in Tennessee
TDH: 4,634 COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, April 9.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,634. The state’s health department also confirmed 15 additional deaths.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,231 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County Thursday morning, though the department was not able to release all their updated data due to a technical problem with the reporting system.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford14
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount44
Bradley28
Campbell9
Cannon7
Carroll10
Carter3
Cheatham15
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay2
Cocke3
Coffee10
Cumberland34
Davidson 1,004
Decatur1
DeKalb7
Dickson28
Dyer14
Fayette25
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson16
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene22
Grundy17
Hamblen4
Hamilton98
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins21
Haywood9
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson12
Johnson2
Knox157
Lauderdale7
Lawrence11
Lewis2
Lincoln7
Loudon15
Macon18
Madison47
Marion22
Marshall9
Maury31
McMinn 3
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe7
Montgomery79
Morgan5
Obion4
Overton5
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam82
Roane5
Robertson70
Rutherford203
Scott5
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,006
Smith5
Stewart2
Sullivan 34
Sumner389
Tipton39
Trousdale14
Unicoi2
Union1
Warren3
Washington32
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson288
Wilson 123
Residents of other states/countries275
Pending38
Total Casesas of (4/9/20)4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins1
Haywood1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner20
Trousdale1
Williamson3
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20)94

