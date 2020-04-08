TDH: 4,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 79 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, April 8.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,362.

The #COVID19 case count for Tennessee is now 4,362 as of April 8, 2020, including 79 deaths, 449 hospitalizations and 592 recovered. For more county-level data, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/KFpZMIbkmF — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 8, 2020

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,140 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their Wednesday morning release.

