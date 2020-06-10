TDH: 436 deaths, 27,869 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

The health department reported 294 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 27,869 cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Tuesday.

TDH also confirmed one additional death, bringing Tennessee up to 436 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 18,516 have recovered, an increase of 450 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 16 to 1,990. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 27,869 cases, 14,992 are male (54%), 11,929 are female (42%), and 948 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 528,635 tests with 500,766 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3% for the twelfth straight day. Wednesday’s update added an additional 7,438 tests to the state’s total.

Wednesday’s numbers release was delayed over half an hour. TDH tweeted about the delay just before 1 pm, though it did not specify what caused the hold-up.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,571 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 381 cases.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 6,220 cases of COVID-19 in the county, a difference of 16 cases.

During a press conference earlier today, Governor Bill Lee announced long-term care facilities will reopen to visitors on June 15, following a new set of guidelines.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)