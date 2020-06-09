TDH: 435 deaths, 27,575 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The health department reported 631 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 27,575 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Monday.

TDH also confirmed 14 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 435 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 18,013 have recovered, an increase of 450 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 26 to 1,974. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 26,944 cases, 14,858 are male (54%), 11,756 are female (42%), and 961 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 521,197 tests with 493,622 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3% for the eleventh straight day. Tuesday’s update added an additional 8,434 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,412 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning, a difference of 287 cases. Metro health officials also released “active” and cumulative COVID-19 “heatmaps” Tuesday showing where in Davidson County cases of the novel coronavirus are concentrated.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 6,119 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 6 fewer than the state reports.

