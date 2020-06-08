TDH: 421 deaths, 26,944 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The health department reported 563 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 26,944 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Sunday.

TDH also confirmed three additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 421 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 17,563 have recovered, an increase of 341 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 16 to 1,948. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 26,944 cases, 14,545 are male (54%), 11,430 are female (42%), and 969 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has surpassed 500,000 tests, conducted 512,763 tests statewide with 485,819 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3% for the tenth straight day. Monday’s update added an additional 13,995 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,228 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning, a difference of 281 cases.

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 5,927 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 78 fewer than what the state reports.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)