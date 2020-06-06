TDH: 417 deaths, 26,071 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

The health department reported 551 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 26,071 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Friday.

TDH confirmed nine additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 417 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 17,124 have recovered, an increase of 199 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 30 to 1,923. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 26,071 cases, 14,108 are male (54%), 11,003 are female (42%), and 960 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 491,421 tests across the state with 465,350 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3% for the eighth straight day. Saturday’s update added an additional 9,249 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,032 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 5,746 confirmed cases in Shelby County.

