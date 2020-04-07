TDH: 4,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 72 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, April 7.
The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,138. The state’s health department also confirmed seven additional deaths.
The latest number of hospitalizations is 408. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.
Counties reporting different case totals
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,075 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their Tuesday morning release, a difference of 187 cases. Officials also released a heat map of cases in Davidson County.
Recoveries and Negative Cases
Last week the Tennessee Department of Health began including the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state. Currently, out of 4,138 confirmed positive cases, 466 have recovered.
Out of 52,874 tests across the state, 48,736 of them were negative.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|10
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|41
|Bradley
|25
|Campbell
|6
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|8
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|7
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|2
|Coffee
|7
|Cumberland
|32
|Davidson
|888
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|27
|Dyer
|10
|Fayette
|21
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|14
|Gibson
|13
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|18
|Grundy
|16
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|95
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|16
|Haywood
|6
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|10
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|143
|Lauderdale
|5
|Lawrence
|6
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|6
|Loudon
|15
|Macon
|12
|Madison
|43
|Marion
|21
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|26
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|5
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|65
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|3
|Overton
|4
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|57
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|65
|Rutherford
|178
|Scott
|4
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|18
|Shelby
|835
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|26
|Sumner
|361
|Tipton
|38
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|27
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|278
|Wilson
|113
|Residents of other states/countries
|281
|Pending
|68
|Total Cases – as of (4/7/20)
|4,138
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Blount
|2
|Davidson
|9
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|9
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|15
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Out of State
|2
|Pending
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/7/20)
|72
