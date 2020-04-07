TDH: 4,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 72 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, April 7.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,138. The state’s health department also confirmed seven additional deaths.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 408. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Related – New model projects dramatically fewer Tennessee COVID-19 deaths if residents adhere to ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,075 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their Tuesday morning release, a difference of 187 cases. Officials also released a heat map of cases in Davidson County.

Recoveries and Negative Cases

Last week the Tennessee Department of Health began including the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state. Currently, out of 4,138 confirmed positive cases, 466 have recovered.

Out of 52,874 tests across the state, 48,736 of them were negative.

Related – What’s essential, nonessential under Tennessee’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 10 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 41 Bradley 25 Campbell 6 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 7 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 2 Coffee 7 Cumberland 32 Davidson 888 DeKalb 7 Dickson 27 Dyer 10 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 13 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 18 Grundy 16 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 95 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 16 Haywood 6 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 3 Jefferson 10 Johnson 2 Knox 143 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 6 Lewis 2 Lincoln 6 Loudon 15 Macon 12 Madison 43 Marion 21 Marshall 9 Maury 26 McMinn 3 McNairy 5 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 65 Morgan 5 Obion 3 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 57 Roane 5 Robertson 65 Rutherford 178 Scott 4 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 18 Shelby 835 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 26 Sumner 361 Tipton 38 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 2 Washington 27 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 278 Wilson 113 Residents of other states/countries 281 Pending 68 Total Cases – as of (4/7/20) 4,138

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 2 Davidson 9 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 15 Sullivan 1 Sumner 15 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Out of State 2 Pending 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/7/20) 72

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE