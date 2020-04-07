Breaking News
TDH: 4,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 72 deaths in Tennessee
TDH: 4,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 72 deaths in Tennessee

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, April 7.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,138. The state’s health department also confirmed seven additional deaths.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 408. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,075 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their Tuesday morning release, a difference of 187 cases. Officials also released a heat map of cases in Davidson County.

Recoveries and Negative Cases

Last week the Tennessee Department of Health began including the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state. Currently, out of 4,138 confirmed positive cases, 466 have recovered.

Out of 52,874 tests across the state, 48,736 of them were negative.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford10
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount41
Bradley25
Campbell6
Cannon7
Carroll8
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester7
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke2
Coffee7
Cumberland32
Davidson 888
DeKalb7
Dickson27
Dyer10
Fayette21
Fentress2
Franklin14
Gibson13
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene18
Grundy16
Hamblen4
Hamilton95
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins16
Haywood6
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys4
Jackson3
Jefferson10
Johnson2
Knox143
Lauderdale5
Lawrence6
Lewis2
Lincoln6
Loudon15
Macon12
Madison43
Marion21
Marshall9
Maury26
McMinn 3
McNairy5
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery65
Morgan5
Obion3
Overton4
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam57
Roane5
Robertson65
Rutherford178
Scott4
Sequatchie1
Sevier18
Shelby835
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 26
Sumner361
Tipton38
Trousdale14
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren2
Washington27
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson278
Wilson 113
Residents of other states/countries281
Pending68
Total Casesas of (4/7/20)4,138

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount2
Davidson9
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton9
Hawkins1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby15
Sullivan1
Sumner15
Trousdale1
Williamson3
Out of State2
Pending1
Total Deaths (as of 4/7/20)72

