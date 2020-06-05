TDH: 408 deaths, 25,520 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The health department reported 400 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 25,520 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Thursday.

TDH confirmed seven additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 408 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 16,925 have recovered, an increase of 282 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 38 to 1,893. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 25,520 cases, 13,819 are male (54%), 10,742 are female (42%), and 959 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 482,172 tests across the state with 456,652 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3% for the seventh straight day. Friday’s update added an additional 6,034 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 5,900 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning. Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday that Nashville will remain in phase two for the time being, with the goal of moving into phase three as soon as possible.

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 5,631 confirmed cases in Shelby County.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)