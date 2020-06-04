TDH: 401 deaths, 25,120 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The health department reported 298 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 25,120 cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Wednesday.

TDH confirmed 13 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 401 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 16,643 have recovered, an increase of 324 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 26 to 1,855. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 24,822 cases, 13,617 are male (54%), 10,527 are female (42%), and 976 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 476,138 tests across the state with 451,018 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3% for the sixth straight day. Thursday’s update added an additional 5,359 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 5,831 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning, a difference of 315 cases.

In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 5,544 confirmed cases in Shelby County, two fewer than the state reports. The difference in numbers for Shelby is the lowest it has been in over a week.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)