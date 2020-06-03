TDH: 388 deaths, 24,822 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

The health department reported 447 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 24,822 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Tuesday.

TDH confirmed seven additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 388 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 16,319 have recovered, an increase of 403 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 37 to 1,829. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 24,822 cases, 13,448 are male (54%), 10,369 are female (42%), and 1,005 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 470,779 tests across the state with 445,957 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3% for the fifth straight day. Wednesday’s update added an additional 8,643 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 5,750 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 321 cases.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 5,412 confirmed cases in Shelby County, 16 fewer cases than in the state report.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)