TDH: 381 deaths, 24,375 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The health department reported 821 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 24,375 cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Monday.

TDH confirmed 14 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 381 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 15,916 have recovered, an increase of 352 recoveries.

June 2nd now marks the highest number of active cases the state has had with 8,078 cases (33% of total positive cases – a number that is made up of active and recovered cases, along with deaths). Before Tuesday, the highest number of active cases the state recorded was 7,824 on May 18.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 25 to 1,792. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 24,375 cases, 13,199 are male (54%), 10,175 are female (42%), and 1,081 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 462,136 tests across the state with 437,761 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3% for the fourth straight day. Tuesday’s update added an additional 13,643 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 5,617 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning, a difference of 294 cases.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)