TDH: 3,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 65 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,802. The state’s health department also confirmed 21 additional deaths.

The #COVID19 case count for Tennessee is now 3,802 as of April 6, 2020, including 65 deaths, 352 hospitalizations and 356 recovered. For county-level data, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/JeSKJSskAN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 6, 2020

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,034 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their Monday morning release, a difference of 215 cases.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 38 Bradley 23 Campbell 5 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 7 Cumberland 26 Davidson 819 DeKalb 7 Dickson 24 Dyer 9 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 12 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 15 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 83 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 14 Haywood 5 Henderson 1 Henry 5 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 7 Johnson 2 Knox 119 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 4 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 11 Madison 22 Marion 20 Marshall 9 Maury 24 McMinn 3 McNairy 4 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 54 Morgan 5 Obion 2 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 55 Roane 5 Robertson 60 Rutherford 161 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 16 Shelby 766 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 25 Sumner 335 Tipton 36 Trousdale 11 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 24 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 260 Wilson 97 Residents of other states/countries 290 Pending 69 Total Cases – as of (4/6/20) 3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 2 Davidson 7 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 13 Sullivan 1 Sumner 15 Trousdale 1 Williamson 2 Pending 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20) 65

