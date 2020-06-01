TDH: 367 deaths, 23,554 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The health department reported 548 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 23,554 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Sunday.

TDH confirmed three additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 367 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 15,564 have recovered, an increase of 264 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 17 to 1,767. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 23,554 cases, 12,812 are male (54%), 9,959 are female (42%), and 783 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 448,493 tests across the state with 424,939 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3%. Monday’s update added an additional 12,516 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 5,517 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning, a difference of 312 cases.

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 5,124 confirmed cases in Shelby County, 101 fewer cases than the state’s report.

