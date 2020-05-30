TDH: 364 deaths, 22,566 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The health department reported 481 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 22,566 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Friday.

TDH also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 364 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 15,193 have recovered, an increase of 228 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 22 to 1,732. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 22,566 cases, 12,280 are male (54%), 9,508 are female (42%), and 778 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 427,046 tests across the state with 404,480 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases rose .1% to 5.3%. Saturday’s update added an additional 5,079 tests to the state’s total.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 5,285 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,908 confirmed cases in Shelby County.

