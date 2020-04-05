Breaking News
TDH: 3,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths in Tennessee

COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,633. The state’s health department also confirmed one additional death.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 328. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 924 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their Sunday morning release, a difference of 123 cases.

Recoveries and Negative Cases

Last week the Tennessee Department of Health began including the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state. Currently, out of 3,633 confirmed positive cases, 295 of those cases have recovered. This number is lower than what was reported on Saturday. The department states this was due to a data error in the April 4 report, the recovered calculation decreased. The error which led to an incorrect value has been corrected.

Out of 45,300 tests across the state, 41,667 of them were negative.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount34
Bradley21
Campbell5
Cannon4
Carroll6
Carter3
Cheatham12
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee4
Cumberland23
Davidson 741
DeKalb5
Dickson22
Dyer7
Fayette18
Fentress1
Franklin12
Gibson8
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene16
Grundy12
Hamblen4
Hamilton70
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins9
Haywood2
Henry4
Hickman1
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox99
Lauderdale2
Lawrence3
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon7
Madison19
Marion16
Marshall4
Maury21
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery46
Morgan4
Obion2
Overton2
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam52
Roane5
Robertson51
Rutherford140
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier13
Shelby689
Smith3
Stewart1
Sullivan 18
Sumner301
Tipton31
Trousdale7
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington22
Wayne2
Weakley1
White2
Williamson239
Wilson 82
Residents of other states/countries218
Pending63
Total Casesas of (4/4/20)3,321

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

