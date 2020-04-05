TDH: 3,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,633. The state’s health department also confirmed one additional death.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 328. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

The #COVID19 case count for Tennessee is now 3,633 as of April 5. (Due to a data error in the April 4 report, the recovered calculation decreased. The error which led to an incorrect value has been corrected). For county-level data, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. pic.twitter.com/LaBrpAyoLH — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 5, 2020

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 924 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their Sunday morning release, a difference of 123 cases.

Recoveries and Negative Cases

Last week the Tennessee Department of Health began including the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state. Currently, out of 3,633 confirmed positive cases, 295 of those cases have recovered. This number is lower than what was reported on Saturday. The department states this was due to a data error in the April 4 report, the recovered calculation decreased. The error which led to an incorrect value has been corrected.

Out of 45,300 tests across the state, 41,667 of them were negative.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 34 Bradley 21 Campbell 5 Cannon 4 Carroll 6 Carter 3 Cheatham 12 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 4 Cumberland 23 Davidson 741 DeKalb 5 Dickson 22 Dyer 7 Fayette 18 Fentress 1 Franklin 12 Gibson 8 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 12 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 70 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 9 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 99 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 7 Madison 19 Marion 16 Marshall 4 Maury 21 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 46 Morgan 4 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 52 Roane 5 Robertson 51 Rutherford 140 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 13 Shelby 689 Smith 3 Stewart 1 Sullivan 18 Sumner 301 Tipton 31 Trousdale 7 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 22 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 239 Wilson 82 Residents of other states/countries 218 Pending 63 Total Cases – as of (4/4/20) 3,321

