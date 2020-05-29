TDH: 360 deaths, 22,085 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The health department reported 406 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 22,085 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Thursday.

TDH also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 360 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 14,965 have recovered, an increase of 333 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 21 to 1,710. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 22,085 cases, 12,044 are male (55%), 9,267 are female (42%), and 774 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 421,967 tests across the state with 399,882 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.2% for the fifth straight day. Friday’s update added an additional 5,978 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 5,210 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning.

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,793 confirmed cases in Shelby County.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)