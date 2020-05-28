TDH: 356 deaths, 21,679 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The health department reported 373 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 21,679 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Wednesday.

TDH also confirmed three additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 356 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 14,632 have recovered, an increase of 716 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 42 to 1,689. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 21,679 cases, 11,834 are male (55%), 9,070 are female (42%), and 775 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 415,989 tests across the state with 394,310 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.2% for the fourth straight day. Thursday’s update added an additional 6,359 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 5,147 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning, a difference of 253 cases.

In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,703 confirmed cases in Shelby County, 15 fewer cases than what the state reports.

Governor Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group issued new guidelines for non-contact sports, camps, and higher education under the Tennessee Pledge.

Earlier today, the Unified Command Group finalized plans to establish an alternate care site at Metro Nashville General Hospital to increase hospital capacity in Middle Tennessee for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)