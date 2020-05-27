TDH: 353 deaths, 21,306 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The health department reported 341 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 21,306 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Tuesday.

TDH also confirmed 10 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 353 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 13,916 have recovered, an increase of 572 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 38 to 1,647. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 20,965 cases, 11,613 are male (55%), 8,889 are female (42%), and 804 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 409,630 tests across the state with 388,324 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.2%. Wednesday’s update added an additional 6,126 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 5,068 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 242 cases. MPHD also reports 58 deaths, two fewer than the state’s health department.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,581 confirmed cases in Shelby County, 34 fewer cases than what the state reports. Shelby County also lists three fewer deaths than the state.

Reopening Tennessee

Nashville has moved into Phase Two of the city’s reopening plan. Live music will now be included as part of Phase Two. In the initial road map to reopening, live music was not allowed until Phase Three. Click here to read more.

What opens when? View the 4-phases of re-openings

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

