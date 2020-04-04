TDH: 3,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 43 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday.
The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 3,321. The state’s health department also confirmed six additional deaths.
The latest number of hospitalizations is 311. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.
Counties reporting different case totals
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 856 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their Saturday morning release, a difference of 115 cases.
Recoveries and Negative Cases
Earlier this week the Tennessee Department of Health began including the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state. Currently, out of 3,321 confirmed positive cases, 416 of those cases have recovered.
Out of 41,391 tests across the state, 38,070 of them were negative.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|8
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|34
|Bradley
|21
|Campbell
|5
|Cannon
|4
|Carroll
|6
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|12
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|4
|Cumberland
|23
|Davidson
|741
|DeKalb
|5
|Dickson
|22
|Dyer
|7
|Fayette
|18
|Fentress
|1
|Franklin
|12
|Gibson
|8
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|16
|Grundy
|12
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|70
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|9
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|4
|Hickman
|1
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|3
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|99
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lawrence
|3
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|5
|Loudon
|13
|Macon
|7
|Madison
|19
|Marion
|16
|Marshall
|4
|Maury
|21
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|3
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|46
|Morgan
|4
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|52
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|51
|Rutherford
|140
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|13
|Shelby
|689
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|1
|Sullivan
|18
|Sumner
|301
|Tipton
|31
|Trousdale
|7
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|22
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|1
|White
|2
|Williamson
|239
|Wilson
|82
|Residents of other states/countries
|218
|Pending
|63
|Total Cases – as of (4/4/20)
|3,321
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Davidson
|6
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|4
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|8
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|10
|Trousdale
|1
|Washington
|2
|Non-TN resident
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/4/20)
|43
