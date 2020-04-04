TDH: 3,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 43 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 3,321. The state’s health department also confirmed six additional deaths.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 311. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 856 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their Saturday morning release, a difference of 115 cases.

Related – What’s essential, nonessential under Tennessee’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

Recoveries and Negative Cases

Earlier this week the Tennessee Department of Health began including the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state. Currently, out of 3,321 confirmed positive cases, 416 of those cases have recovered.

Out of 41,391 tests across the state, 38,070 of them were negative.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 34 Bradley 21 Campbell 5 Cannon 4 Carroll 6 Carter 3 Cheatham 12 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 4 Cumberland 23 Davidson 741 DeKalb 5 Dickson 22 Dyer 7 Fayette 18 Fentress 1 Franklin 12 Gibson 8 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 12 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 70 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 9 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 99 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 7 Madison 19 Marion 16 Marshall 4 Maury 21 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 46 Morgan 4 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 52 Roane 5 Robertson 51 Rutherford 140 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 13 Shelby 689 Smith 3 Stewart 1 Sullivan 18 Sumner 301 Tipton 31 Trousdale 7 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 22 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 239 Wilson 82 Residents of other states/countries 218 Pending 63 Total Cases – as of (4/4/20) 3,321

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Davidson 6 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 4 Hawkins 1 Knox 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 8 Sullivan 1 Sumner 10 Trousdale 1 Washington 2 Non-TN resident 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/4/20) 43

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE