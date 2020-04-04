TDH: 3,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 43 deaths in Tennessee

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 3,321. The state’s health department also confirmed six additional deaths.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 311. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 856 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in their Saturday morning release, a difference of 115 cases.

Recoveries and Negative Cases

Earlier this week the Tennessee Department of Health began including the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state. Currently, out of 3,321 confirmed positive cases, 416 of those cases have recovered.

Out of 41,391 tests across the state, 38,070 of them were negative.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount34
Bradley21
Campbell5
Cannon4
Carroll6
Carter3
Cheatham12
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee4
Cumberland23
Davidson 741
DeKalb5
Dickson22
Dyer7
Fayette18
Fentress1
Franklin12
Gibson8
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene16
Grundy12
Hamblen4
Hamilton70
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins9
Haywood2
Henry4
Hickman1
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox99
Lauderdale2
Lawrence3
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon7
Madison19
Marion16
Marshall4
Maury21
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery46
Morgan4
Obion2
Overton2
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam52
Roane5
Robertson51
Rutherford140
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier13
Shelby689
Smith3
Stewart1
Sullivan 18
Sumner301
Tipton31
Trousdale7
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington22
Wayne2
Weakley1
White2
Williamson239
Wilson 82
Residents of other states/countries218
Pending63
Total Casesas of (4/4/20)3,321

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Davidson6
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton4
Hawkins1
Knox1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby8
Sullivan1
Sumner10
Trousdale1
Washington2
Non-TN resident1
Total Deaths (as of 4/4/20)43

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

