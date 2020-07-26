TDH: 3,140 new COVID-19 cases, 93,936 total, 967 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, July 26.

The health department reported 3,140 new cases, bringing the state to 93,936 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Saturday. Of the total cases, 92,943 are confirmed and 993 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average now sits at 2,260 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 26 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 967 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 54,730 have recovered, an increase of 922 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 48 to 4,244. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 93,936 cases, 46,696 are male (50%), 46,045 are female (49%), and 1,195 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,381,859 tests with 1,287,923 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Sunday’s update added 50,431 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Sunday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 19,744 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

This week Mayor John Cooper announced restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be required to close by 10 p.m. The new order went into effect Friday night.

Cooper has said downtown Nashville is a COVID hot spot. He first closed down bars on July 3, but videos of crowds congregating downtown many without masks have caused an uproar across the country.

On July 17, Cooper ordered the closure of many “transpotainment” services in the city through the end of the month amid a growing number of coronavirus cases. A week later he expanded the order to close party barges and buses.

A report released on Wednesday from the Center for Public Integrity says a leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned 11 major cities, including Nashville, to take “aggressive” action to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Response

School districts across the state are working to finalize plans and back-up plans for the upcoming school year. More than a dozen Middle Tennessee schools have released their plans.

The TSSAA’s Board of Control voted to pass a broad range of new rules to deal with COVID-19 in the coming school year. Check out the full list here.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday the launch of a public service announcement campaign “Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19,” that urges all Tennesseans to fight against the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

