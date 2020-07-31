TDH: 3,088 new COVID-19 cases, 105,959 total, 1,060 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, July 31.

The health department reported 3,088 new cases, bringing the state to 105,959 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 104,778 are confirmed and 1,181 are probable.

For the third time this month Tennessee has added 3,000+ new cases. Friday’s additional cases ranks as the state’s third highest single-day increase. July 13 is the current highest with 3,314 reported cases, followed by July 26 which added 3,140 new cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased from 2,269 to 2,412 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 27 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,060 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 66,357 have recovered, an increase of 2,123 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 89 to 4,661. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 105,959 cases, 52,586 are female (50%), 52,129 are male (49%), and 1,244 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,512,224 tests with 1,406,265 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remained around 7%. Friday’s update added 32,555 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 21,060 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

During Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of Friday morning, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Schools Moving Forward

Governor Bill Lee announced the State of Tennessee’s recommendations to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The governor’s plan for re-opening schools is getting criticized by some state leaders.

Lee also announced Executive Order No. 55 would include Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association member schools in an exception to contact sports restrictions.

The TSSAA said although contact practice is now permissible, regulations and requirements for practice and competition adopted by the Board of Control at their July 22 meeting are still in place for all sports and must be followed.

On Wednesday, school leaders in Davidson sent out a letter to all schools in the county asking to cancel all sports and extracurricular activities until after Labor Day.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Response

Dr. Deborah Birx met with Governor Lee in Nashville Monday morning. The Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force called for all Tennessee counties to issue mask mandates. Several counties have issued mask requirements around the state already.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

In June, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

