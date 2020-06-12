TDH: 29,126 COVID-19 cases, 468 deaths in Tennessee, data now includes confirmed, probable cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, June 12, 2020.

The department announced an updated format for sharing COVID-19 data. The total number of cases now includes both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions.

The updated format also includes total polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests completed. Reports going forward will include results for those who have been tested multiple times, to provide what the state believes is a “more accurate picture of the amount of COVID-19 testing taking place in Tennessee.”

The health department reported 786 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 29,126 cases. Of the cases listed, 28,924 are classified as confirmed and 202 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 27 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 468 total deaths. There are 447 confirmed deaths and 21 probable deaths related to COVID-19.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 19,425 have recovered, an increase of 503 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 38 to 2,049. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 29,126 cases, 15,684 are male (54%), 12,485 are female (43%), and 957 are pending (3%).

Under the new testing format, Tennessee has conducted 594,960 tests with 565,834 negative cases. The percentage of positive cases dropped to 4.9%. Friday’s update added an additional 59,864 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 6,443 cases of COVID-19, 8 fewer cases than what the state reports.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,724 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning, a difference of 345 cases.

Nashville remains in Phase Two of Mayor John Cooper’s Road to Reopening plan. On Friday, Cooper said he has been tested for the coronavirus nearly two weeks after attending the “I Will Breathe” rally downtown.

