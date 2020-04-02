Breaking News
Gov. Bill Lee to issue executive order requiring Tennesseans to stay at home
coronavirus

TDH: 2,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths in Tennessee

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 2,845.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 785 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County during Nashville’s Thursday morning briefing, a difference of 168 cases.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford6
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount32
Bradley18
Campbell4
Cannon4
Carroll5
Cheatham11
Chester3
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee3
Cumberland16
Davidson 617
DeKalb5
Dickson20
Dyer5
Fayette14
Fentress1
Franklin8
Gibson6
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene16
Grundy8
Hamblen3
Hamilton61
Hardeman4
Hardin 2
Hawkins7
Haywood2
Henry4
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jackson2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox92
Lauderdale2
Lawrence2
Lewis2
Lincoln2
Loudon9
Macon5
Madison13
Marion13
Marshall2
Maury18
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe5
Montgomery37
Morgan1
Obion2
Overton2
Perry2
Polk1
Putnam37
Roane3
Robertson41
Rutherford113
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier10
Shelby570
Smith3
Sullivan 17
Sumner268
Tipton24
Trousdale6
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington20
Wayne2
Weakley1
White2
Williamson199
Wilson 62
Residents of other states/countries212
Pending103
Total Casesas of (4/2/20)2,845

