TDH: 28,340 COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The health department reported 471 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 28,340 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Wednesday.

TDH also confirmed five additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 441 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 18,922 have recovered, an increase of 450 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 21 to 2,011. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 28,340 cases, 15,272 are male (54%), 12,143 are female (43%), and 925 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 535,096 tests with 506,756 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3% for the thirteenth straight day. Thursday’s update added an additional 6,461 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 6,345 cases of COVID-19, 20 fewer cases than what the state reports.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,627 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning, a difference of 337 cases.

Nashville will remain in Phase Two of Mayor John Cooper’s Road to Reopening plan.

Mayor Cooper released the following statement:

“As of today, the majority of our public health metrics are satisfactory. But our 14-day new case average remains slightly elevated, prompting us to stay in Phase Two of our Roadmap for Reopening Nashville. The level of cases in Southeast Nashville warrants further attention, and I have instructed the Metro Public Health Department to concentrate its efforts there. We will continue with Phase Two while carefully observing our public health data every day.”

Related – Metro Health: No evidence protests, rallies contributing to coronavirus case spike in Nashville

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)