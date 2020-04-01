TDH: 2,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday.
The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 2,683.
Counties reporting different case totals
Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 673 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County during Nashville’s Wednesday morning briefing.
The Knox County Health Department announced 77 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|4
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|28
|Bradley
|14
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|3
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|11
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|14
|Davidson
|423
|DeKalb
|5
|Dickson
|18
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|14
|Fentress
|1
|Franklin
|7
|Gibson
|6
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|15
|Grundy
|6
|Hamblen
|3
|Hamilton
|50
|Hardeman
|4
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|5
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Hickman
|1
|Houston
|1
|Humphreys
|2
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|78
|Lawrence
|2
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|2
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|4
|Madison
|7
|Marion
|8
|Marshall
|1
|Maury
|17
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|27
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|31
|Rhea
|1
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|35
|Rutherford
|86
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|9
|Shelby
|496
|Smith
|3
|Sullivan
|17
|Sumner
|201
|Tipton
|22
|Trousdale
|5
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|21
|Wayne
|1
|Weakley
|1
|White
|2
|Williamson
|148
|Wilson
|45
|Residents of other states/countries
|243
|Pending
|442
|Total Cases – as of (4/1/20)
|2,683
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: