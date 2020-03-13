TDH: 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 8 additional cases of coronavirus across the state, on Friday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 26.

Ten of the cases are in Nashville-Davidson County. Nine of the cases are in Williamson County, with Shelby County (Memphis) confirming two cases, Knox, Hamilton, Jefferson, Rutherford, and Sullivan County have one case each.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

