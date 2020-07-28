TDH: 2,555 new COVID-19 cases, ‘technical disruption’ delays reporting of additional data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health announced additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, July 28 but other daily data updates have been delayed due to technical difficulties.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 99,044 as of July 28, 2020. We have encountered a technical disruption that has delayed the reporting of some of the daily data points. We will post the complete data set as soon as it is available. pic.twitter.com/t7Uy7ZHNQm — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 28, 2020

The department posted the following message on its website.

We are working diligently to improve our systems and provide accurate and updated reports about the status of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 20,517 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. Officials released the latest “heatmaps” which continue to show concentrations of positive cases in downtown Nashville, in addition to a high number of cases in Southeast Nashville, which has a high percentage of essential workers and several diverse immigrant communities

During Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

Many neighborhoods in Nashville are experiencing days of delays in their trash pick up. It’s an issue that Metro Council members said started with the city’s growth has only gotten worse with the pandemic.

Schools Moving Forward

School districts across the state are working to finalize plans and back-up plans for the upcoming school year. More than 40 Middle Tennessee schools have released their plans.

Tuesday afternoon Governor Bill Lee plans to unveil more guidance for the opening of Tennessee K-12 schools.

Last week the TSSAA’s Board of Control voted to pass a broad range of new rules to deal with COVID-19 in the coming school year. Check out the full list here.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Response

Dr. Deborah Birx met with Governor Lee in Nashville Monday morning. The Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force called for all Tennessee counties to issue mask mandates. Several counties have issued mask requirements around the state already.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

