TDH: 2,553 new COVID-19 cases, 96,489 total, 978 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, July 27.

The health department reported 2,553 new cases, bringing the state to 96,489 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 95,433 are confirmed and 1,056 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 2,391 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 11 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 978 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 57,239 have recovered, an increase of 2,509 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 36 to 4,280. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 96,489 cases, 47,846 are male (50%), 47,440 are female (49%), and 1,203 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,410,396 tests with 1,313,907 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.8%. Monday’s update added 28,537 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 20,154 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

Last week Mayor John Cooper announced restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be required to close by 10 p.m. The new order went into effect Friday night.

Cooper has said downtown Nashville is a COVID hot spot. He first closed down bars on July 3, but videos of crowds congregating downtown many without masks have caused an uproar across the country.

On July 17, Cooper ordered the closure of many “transpotainment” services in the city through the end of the month amid a growing number of coronavirus cases. A week later he expanded the order to close party barges and buses.

A report released on July 22 from the Center for Public Integrity says a leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned 11 major cities, including Nashville, to take “aggressive” action to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks.

Many neighborhoods in Nashville are experiencing days of delays in their trash pick up. It’s an issue that Metro Council members said started with the city’s growth has only gotten worse with the pandemic.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Response

Dr. Deborah Birx met with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in Nashville Monday morning. The Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force called for all Tennessee counties to issue mask mandates. Several counties have issued mask requirements around the state already.

School districts across the state are working to finalize plans and back-up plans for the upcoming school year. More than a dozen Middle Tennessee schools have released their plans.

The TSSAA’s Board of Control voted to pass a broad range of new rules to deal with COVID-19 in the coming school year. Check out the full list here.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

