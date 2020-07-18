TDH: 2,517 new COVID-19 cases, 76,336 total, 838 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, July 18.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 76,336 as of July 18, 2020 including 838 deaths, 3,649 hospitalizations and 43,706 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/UX1ZIllp8y — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 18, 2020

The health department reported 2,517 new cases, bringing the state to 76,336 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Friday. Of the total cases, 75,597 are confirmed and 739 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average now sits at 2,190 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 23 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 838 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 43,706 have recovered, an increase of 972 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 87 to 3,649. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 76,336 cases, 38,611 are male (51%), 36,625 are female (48%), and 1,100 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,172,913 tests with 1,096,577 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased to 6.5%. Saturday’s update added 22,922 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Saturday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 16,972 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

On Friday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered the closure of many “transpotainment” services in the city through the end of the month amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

Earlier this week, Cooper announced the city will remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future.” Bars will continue to be closed until the end of the month.

The Metro Nashville Police Department began enforcing the city’s mandatory mask requirement this week. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Metro police said the mask mandate will be enforced throughout the city, but added there will be teams dedicated to patrolling Broadway because “the most recent heat map of active COVID-19 cases shows a high concentration in the downtown core.”

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

More churches across Tennessee are returning to having services only online after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases statewide.

Schools Moving Forward

The countdown is on as school districts across Tennessee scramble to finalize and submit their plans to the state board of education by July 24.

Last week, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

Also last week, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

And more districts have started to outline their option this week.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

