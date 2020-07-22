TDH: 2,473 new COVID-19 cases, 84,417 total, 888 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, July 22.

The health department reported 2,473 new cases, bringing the state to 84,417 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 83,582 are confirmed and 835 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly once again to 2,194 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 17 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 888 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 49,748 have recovered, an increase of 1,896 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 109 to 3,907. It is the second-highest increase in new hospitalizations. TDH reported 119 on April 29. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 84,417 cases, 42,293 are male (50%), 41,042 are female (49%), and 1,082 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,262,993 tests with 1,178,576 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains increased by .1% to 6.7%. Wednesday’s update added 25,582 tests to the state’s total. Wednesday’s positive case percentage was 9.7%

Wednesday’s update was delayed more than two hours.

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 18,423 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

During Tuesday’s Metro Coronavirus Task Force’s press conference, Mayor John Cooper announced restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be required to close by 10 p.m.

Last week, Cooper ordered the closure of many “transpotainment” services in the city through the end of the month amid a growing number of coronavirus cases. Bars will continue to be closed until the end of the month.

A Nashville native and granddaughter of country music legend Johnny Cash has started a petition to demand Mayor Cooper shut down Lower Broad entirely. Chelsea Crowell, daughter of Rosanne Cash and Rodney Crowell, started the petition on Change.org, where it has gained more than 5,000 signatures, so far.

A note on the petition states it is simply to show Mayor Cooper there is wide support for closing down Lower Broadway. The most recent active heatmap released by the Metro Public Health Department continues to show a concentration of positive cases in downtown Nashville.

Nashville remains in a modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future.”

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 17,255 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

School districts across the state are working to finalize plans and back-up plans for the upcoming school year. More than a dozen Middle Tennessee schools have released their plans.

The TSSAA’s Board of Control voted to pass a broad range of new rules to deal with COVID-19 in the coming school year. Check out the full list here.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

The National Football League confirmed on Wednesday all fans attending games during the 2020 season will be required to wear face coverings.

On June 27, the state surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 cases. Tennessee’s first confirmed case of the virus came on March 5. It took 114 days to reach 40,000 cases – it only took another 23 days to double that.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

