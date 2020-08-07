TDH: 2,432 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, August 7.

The health department reported 2,432 new cases, bringing the state to 118,782 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 117,087 are confirmed and 1,695 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 1,832 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 20 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,206 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 79,357 have recovered, an increase of 1,799 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 81 to 5,190. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 118,782 cases, 59,449 are female (50%), 58,004 are male (49%), and 1,329 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,660,337 tests with 1,541,555 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 7.2%. Friday’s update added 26,695 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 22,446 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

On July 28, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Metro Police said they will issue citations to anyone who defies Metro Public Health orders by not wearing masks. The news comes after weeks of criticism aimed at Nashville leaders for not ticketing crowds of maskless people partying downtown.

On Thursday, Metro police issued 16 civil citations to people on Broadway for violating Nashville’s mask mandate.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Cooper.

The city could advance to Phase Three of the Roadmap to Reopening again in a few weeks, which would mean bigger crowds near bars and restaurants downtown. Some Metro council members are floating around an idea they believe would boost business while reopening the area safely.

East Nashville House Party Investigation

Metro Health is investigating a house party held over the weekend at an East Nashville home. Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue Saturday night, billed as “Fashion House,” where hundreds of people appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

“Every room I went into in that home was just people front to back just partying, I saw maybe a handful of people with masks on,” a party guest told News 2.

The District Attorney’s Office is now involved, and the White House has released a statement amid the ongoing investigation.

Schools Moving Forward

Last week, Governor Bill Lee announced the State of Tennessee’s recommendations to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The governor’s plan for re-opening schools is getting criticized by some state leaders.

Lee also announced Executive Order No. 55 would include Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association member schools in an exception to contact sports restrictions. He officially signed the order on July 31.

The TSSAA said although contact practice is now permissible, regulations and requirements for practice and competition adopted by the Board of Control at their July 22 meeting are still in place for all sports and must be followed.

A day after Lee’s announcement, school leaders in Davidson sent out a letter to all schools in the county asking to cancel all sports and extracurricular activities until after Labor Day.

The Williamson County School district is starting the year with one of its campuses closed when it was scheduled to have students learning in-person.

The director of the Tennessee Association of School Nurses said “frustration” was the best word to describe how school nurses felt as students head back to classrooms across the state this week.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Response

Dr. Deborah Birx met with Governor Lee in Nashville on July 27. The Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force called for all Tennessee counties to issue mask mandates. Several counties have issued mask requirements around the state already.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

In June, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

