TDH: 2,279 new COVID-19 cases, 73,819 total, 815 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, July 17.

The health department reported 2,279 new cases, bringing the state to 73,819 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 73,138 are confirmed and 681 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven day new cases average jumped to over 2,000 for the first time. The state is currently averaging 2,039 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 19 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 815 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 42,734 have recovered, an increase of 1,484 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 65 to 3,562. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 73,819 cases, 37,475 are male (51%), 35,256 are female (48%), and 1,088 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,149,991 tests with 1,076,172 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.4%. Friday’s update added 26,953 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 16,532 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. Also on Friday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered the closure of many “transpotainment” services in the city through the end of the month amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, Cooper announced the city will remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future.” Bars will continue to be closed until the end of the month.

The Metro Nashville Police Department began enforcing the city’s mandatory mask requirement this week. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Metro police said the mask mandate will be enforced throughout the city, but added there will be teams dedicated to patrolling Broadway because “the most recent heat map of active COVID-19 cases shows a high concentration in the downtown core.”

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 15,678 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

More churches across Tennessee are returning to having services only online after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases statewide.

On Monday, the state of Tennessee hit its highest single-day increase with 3,314 new cases reported.

Schools Moving Forward

The countdown is on as school districts across Tennessee scramble to finalize and submit their plans to the state board of education by July 24.

Last week, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on Friday regarding reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

And more districts have started to outline their option this week.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)