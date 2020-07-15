TDH: 2,273 new COVID-19 cases, 69,061 total, 783 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, July 15.

The health department reported 2,273 new cases, bringing the state to 69,061 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 68,441 are confirmed and 620 are probable.

Over the last seven days, Tennessee’s average of new daily cases is 1,868, down slightly from Tuesday’s record high 1,896.

TDH also confirmed 16 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 783 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 39,857 have recovered, an increase of 1,585 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 56 to 3,434. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 69,061 cases, 35,230 are male (51%), 32,788 are female (47%), and 1,043 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,097,053 tests with 1,027,992 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased .1% to 6.3%. Wednesday’s update added 25,733 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 15,757 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

On Tuesday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future.” Bars will continue to be closed until the end of the month.

On the same day, Metro Nashville’s COVID-19 case count added a record 771 new cases. “We are headed in a terrible direction and we’ve got to reverse that direction right now,” Mayor Cooper told News 2.

The COVID-19 Assessment centers in Davidson County will close at 1 p.m. The new hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The reduced hours are meant to help protect health care workers and the public from the extreme heat, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Starting today, the Metro Nashville Police Department will begin enforcing the city’s mandatory mask requirement. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Metro police said the mask mandate will be enforced throughout the city, but added there will be teams dedicated to patrolling Broadway because “the most recent heat map of active COVID-19 cases shows a high concentration in the downtown core.”

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 14,804 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

More churches across Tennessee are returning to having services only online after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases statewide.

On Monday, the state of Tennessee hit its highest single-day increase with 3,314 new cases reported.

Schools Moving Forward

The countdown is on as school districts across Tennessee scramble to finalize and submit their plans to the state board of education by July 24.

Last week, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on Friday regarding reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

And more districts have started to outline their option this week.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

