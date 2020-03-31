Breaking News
TDH: 2,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths in Tennessee
1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

TDH: 2,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths in Tennessee

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19 in Tennessee

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 2,239.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials announced 541 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County Tuesday morning, a difference of 150 cases. Mayor Cooper announced during the State of Metro address that Nashville’s “Safer at Home” order has been extended through April 24.

Shelby County Health Department officials reported 405 cases on Tuesday. The state health department reported a higher total of 428 cases. 

The Knox County Health Department announced 63 confirmed cases on Tuesday, three less than the state reports.

Sumner County reported 220 cases earlier on Tuesday, 36 cases higher than the state’s report.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories