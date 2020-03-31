TDH: 2,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 2,239.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 2,239 as of March 31, 2020, including 23 deaths and 175 hospitalizations. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fGm9k9V1HQ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 31, 2020

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials announced 541 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County Tuesday morning, a difference of 150 cases. Mayor Cooper announced during the State of Metro address that Nashville’s “Safer at Home” order has been extended through April 24.

Shelby County Health Department officials reported 405 cases on Tuesday. The state health department reported a higher total of 428 cases.

The Knox County Health Department announced 63 confirmed cases on Tuesday, three less than the state reports.

Sumner County reported 220 cases earlier on Tuesday, 36 cases higher than the state’s report.

