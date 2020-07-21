TDH: 2,190 new COVID-19 cases, 81,944 total, 871 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, July 21.

The health department reported 2,190 new cases, bringing the state to 81,944 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 81,122 are confirmed and 822 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly after dropping for the first time in nearly a week on Monday. The state is averaging 2,165 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 24 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 871 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 47,852 have recovered, an increase of 1,878 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 86 to 3,798. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 81,944 cases, 41,156 are male (50%), 39,685 are female (48%), and 1,103 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,237,411 tests with 1,155,467 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.6%. Tuesday’s update added 23,028 tests to the state’s total. Tuesday’s positive case percentage was 9.5%

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 18,076 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. Officials also released the newest “heatmaps” Tuesday showing where in Davidson County cases of coronavirus are concentrated.

During Metro Coronavirus Task Force’s press conference, Mayor John Cooper announced restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be required to close by 10 p.m.

Last week, Cooper ordered the closure of many “transpotainment” services in the city through the end of the month amid a growing number of coronavirus cases. Bars will continue to be closed until the end of the month.

Nashville remains in a modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future.”

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 16,978 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

