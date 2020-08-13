TDH: 2,118 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, August 13.

The health department reported 2,118 new cases, bringing the state to 128,511 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 126,436 are confirmed and 2,075 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average now sits at 1,737 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 24 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,313 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 89,151 have recovered, an increase of 1,861 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 94 to 5,648. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 128,511 cases, 62,487 are male (49%), 64,725 are female (50%), and 1,299 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,785,646 tests with 1,657,135 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 7.2%. Thursday’s update added 27,956 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 23,595 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

During his bi-weekly news conference Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County can reopen Monday with a maximum of 25 customers.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Metro Police said they will issue citations to anyone who defies Metro Public Health orders by not wearing masks. The news comes after weeks of criticism aimed at Nashville leaders for not ticketing crowds of maskless people partying downtown.

On August 7, Cooper announced Public Health Order 10 that prohibits open consumption, possession, and late-night to-go sales of alcoholic beverages in downtown and midtown Nashville.

East Nashville House Party Investigation

Two men have been charged for their alleged roles in hosting an East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people earlier this month. Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue held the night of Aug. 1, billed as “The Fashion House,” where hundreds of attendees appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

Schools Moving Forward

On July 28, Governor Bill Lee announced the State of Tennessee’s recommendations to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The governor’s plan for re-opening schools is getting criticized by some state leaders.

Last week, the Williamson County School district started the year with one of its campuses closed when it was scheduled to have students learning in-person.

Putnam County Schools released an update on August 7 regarding the first week of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Director of Schools Corby King, one student at Cookeville High School this week tested positive for COVID-19 and was in close contact with other students. Those students have been reportedly contacted and have been placed on a 14-day quarantine.

Coffee County Schools has moved to a hybrid schedule due to an increase in active COVID-19 cases. The school board also announced mask requirements for all employees, students, and visitors starting on August 12.

On Monday, Rutherford County Schools announced two employees at Christiana Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, and the school would transition to all distance-learning starting the first day of school, August 13 through August 21.

In Davidson County, Metro Nashville Public School leaders discussed the challenges of making the safest plans for students and teachers during a board meeting on August 11. Metro will have virtual-learning through at least Labor Day.

Also on Tuesday, the Department of Education released a new online dashboard to help track a school’s status on offering in-person learning, virtual learning, or a hybrid.

News 2 digs deeper into how schools are planning to move forward safely for the new academic year. See how other districts around Middle Tennessee are handling everything from classroom concerns to the future of sports in our special series. Click here to see more.

COVID-19 & Sports

High School Sports

Gov. Lee announced Executive Order No. 55 would include Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association member schools in an exception to contact sports restrictions. He officially signed the order on July 31.

A day after Lee’s announcement, school leaders in Davidson sent out a letter to all schools in the county asking to cancel all sports and extracurricular activities until after Labor Day.

On August 10, Cheatham County Central High School announced the football team had two confirmed COVID-19 cases. CCCHS has stopped football practices for now, and are scheduled to resume August 19.

College Sports

On Tuesday, the Big 10 and the Pac-12 became the first two Power Five conferences to postpone fall sports.

Later on Tuesday, both the SEC and ACC released statements announcing, as of now, their plans to stay on course with their current plans for the season.

It’s a season of change for the NFL, college, and high school football. News 2 digs deeper into the impact that COVID-19 is having on the game. See our special reports all day Thursday in every newscast. Click here for more.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Response

Dr. Deborah Birx met with Governor Lee in Nashville on July 27. The Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force called for all Tennessee counties to issue mask mandates. Several counties have issued mask requirements around the state already.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

On Monday, Vanderbilt released a new modeling report which shows the relationship between face mask mandates and hospitalization rates in Tennessee.

In June, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE