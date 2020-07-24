TDH: 2,091 new COVID-19 cases, 89,078 total, 938 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, July 24.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 89,078 as of July 24, 2020 including 938 deaths, 4,120 hospitalizations and 52,983 recovered. For additional data, including the weekly cluster report, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/YkUcfp3DTT — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 24, 2020

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 19,124 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

This week Mayor John Cooper announced restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be required to close by 10 p.m starting tonight.

Last week, Cooper ordered the closure of many “transpotainment” services in the city through the end of the month amid a growing number of coronavirus cases. Bars will continue to be closed until the end of the month.

A report released on Wednesday from the Center for Public Integrity says a leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned 11 major cities, including Nashville, to take “aggressive” action to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Response

School districts across the state are working to finalize plans and back-up plans for the upcoming school year. More than a dozen Middle Tennessee schools have released their plans.

The TSSAA’s Board of Control voted to pass a broad range of new rules to deal with COVID-19 in the coming school year. Check out the full list here.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday the launch of a public service announcement campaign “Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19,” that urges all Tennesseans to fight against the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

