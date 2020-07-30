TDH: 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, 102,871 total, 1,033 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, July 30.

The health department reported 2,049 new cases, bringing the state to 102,871 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 101,728 are confirmed and 1,143 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly for the second day in a row to 2,269 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 13 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,033 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 64,234 have recovered, an increase of 2,105 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 90 to 4,572. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 102,871 cases, 50,873 are female (49%), 50,756 are male (49%), and 1,242 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,479,669 tests with 1,376,798 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 7%. Thursday’s update added 24,549 tests to the state’s total.

