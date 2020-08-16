TDH: 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, August 16.

The health department reported 1,961 new cases, bringing the state to 133,708 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Saturday. Of the total cases, 131,383 are confirmed and 2,325 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average now sits at 1,571 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 21 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,366 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 92,655 have recovered, an increase of 555 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 34 to 5,847. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 133,708 cases, 64,850 are male (49%), 67,536 are female (51%), and 1,322 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,855,015 tests with 1,721,307 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 7.2%. Sunday’s update added 27,495 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Sunday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 24,143 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

During his bi-weekly news conference Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County can reopen Monday with a maximum of 25 customers.

East Nashville House Party Investigation

Two men have been charged for their alleged roles in hosting an East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people earlier this month. Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue held the night of Aug. 1, billed as “The Fashion House,” where hundreds of attendees appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

On Friday, the dentist arrested for his role in the party has entered a guilty plea, his attorney said.

Schools Moving Forward

On July 28, Governor Bill Lee announced the State of Tennessee’s recommendations to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The governor’s plan for re-opening schools is getting criticized by some state leaders.

Last week, the Williamson County School district started the year with one of its campuses closed when it was scheduled to have students learning in-person.

Putnam County Schools released an update on August 7 regarding the first week of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Director of Schools Corby King, one student at Cookeville High School this week tested positive for COVID-19 and was in close contact with other students. Those students have been reportedly contacted and have been placed on a 14-day quarantine.

Coffee County Schools has moved to a hybrid schedule due to an increase in active COVID-19 cases. The school board also announced mask requirements for all employees, students, and visitors starting on August 12.

On Monday, Rutherford County Schools announced two employees at Christiana Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, and the school would transition to all distance-learning starting the first day of school, August 13 through August 21.

In Davidson County, Metro Nashville Public School leaders discussed the challenges of making the safest plans for students and teachers during a board meeting on August 11. Metro will have virtual-learning through at least Labor Day.

Also on Tuesday, the Department of Education released a new online dashboard to help track a school’s status on offering in-person learning, virtual learning, or a hybrid.

COVID-19 & Sports

High School Sports

Gov. Lee announced Executive Order No. 55 would include Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association member schools in an exception to contact sports restrictions. He officially signed the order on July 31.

A day after Lee’s announcement, school leaders in Davidson sent out a letter to all schools in the county asking to cancel all sports and extracurricular activities until after Labor Day.

On August 10, Cheatham County Central High School announced the football team had two confirmed COVID-19 cases. CCCHS has stopped football practices for now, and are scheduled to resume August 19.

College Sports

On Tuesday, the Big 10 and the Pac-12 became the first two Power Five conferences to postpone fall sports.

Later on Tuesday, both the SEC and ACC released statements announcing, as of now, their plans to stay on course with their current plans for the season.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )