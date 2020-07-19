TDH: 1,779 new COVID-19 cases, 78,115 total, 843 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, July 19.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 78,115 as of July 19, 2020 including 843 deaths, 3,681 hospitalizations and 44,319 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/9R2e0RY8IA — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 19, 2020

The health department reported 1,779 new cases, bringing the state to 78,115 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Saturday. Of the total cases, 77,361 are confirmed and 754 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average now sits at 2,308 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 5 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 843 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 44,319 have recovered, an increase of 613 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 32 to 3,681. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 78,115 cases, 39,421 are male (50%), 37,607 are female (48%), and 1,087 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,196,543 tests with 1,118,428 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased to around 6.5%. Sunday’s update added 23,630 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Sunday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 17,420 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

On Friday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered the closure of many “transpotainment” services in the city through the end of the month amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

Earlier this week, Cooper announced the city will remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future.” Bars will continue to be closed until the end of the month.

The Metro Nashville Police Department began enforcing the city’s mandatory mask requirement this week. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Metro police said the mask mandate will be enforced throughout the city, but added there will be teams dedicated to patrolling Broadway because “the most recent heat map of active COVID-19 cases shows a high concentration in the downtown core.”

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

More churches across Tennessee are returning to having services only online after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases statewide.

Schools Moving Forward

The countdown is on as school districts across Tennessee scramble to finalize and submit their plans to the state board of education by July 24.

Last week, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

Also last week, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

And more districts have started to outline their option this week.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

