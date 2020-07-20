TDH: 1,639 new COVID-19 cases, 79,754 total, 847 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, July 20.

The health department reported 1,639 new cases, bringing the state to 79,754 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 78,970 are confirmed and 784 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average now sits at 2,069 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 847 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 45,974 have recovered, an increase of 1,655 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 31 to 3,712. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 79,754 cases, 40,117 are male (50%), 38,543 are female (48%), and 1,094 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,214,383 tests with 1,134,629 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 6.6%. Monday’s update added 17,840 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 17,836 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

Last Friday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered the closure of many “transpotainment” services in the city through the end of the month amid a growing number of coronavirus cases. A few days earlier, Cooper announced the city would remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future.” Bars will continue to be closed until the end of the month.

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 16,767 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

Schools Moving Forward

The countdown is on as school districts across Tennessee scramble to finalize and submit their plans to the state board of education by July 24.

Last week, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

Also last week, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

And more districts have started to outline their option this week.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)