Breaking News
TDH: 1,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths in Tennessee
1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

TDH: 1,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths in Tennessee

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19 in Tennessee

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 1,537.

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials announced 394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County earlier on Sunday, a difference of 134 cases.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson6
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount9
Bradley8
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll5
Cheatham8
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland9
Davidson 260
Decatur1
DeKalb3
Dickson11
Dyer3
Fayette10
Franklin6
Gibson3
Greene9
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton35
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins2
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston2
Jefferson5
Johnson2
Knox38
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon3
Madison3
Marion5
Maury8
McMinn 3
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery13
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam17
Roane2
Robertson25
Rutherford48
Scott2
Sevier6
Shelby313
Smith1
Sullivan 8
Sumner93
Tipton15
Trousdale1
Unicoi1
Union1
Washington14
Weakley1
White1
Williamson101
Wilson 27
Residents of other states/countries150
Pending190
Total Casesas of (3/29/20)1,537

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories