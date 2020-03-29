TDH: 1,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 1,537.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 1,537 as of March 29, 2020, including seven deaths and 133 hospitalizations. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pzUylQTtVW — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 29, 2020

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials announced 394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County earlier on Sunday, a difference of 134 cases.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 6 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 9 Bradley 8 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 9 Davidson 260 Decatur 1 DeKalb 3 Dickson 11 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 6 Gibson 3 Greene 9 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 35 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 38 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 3 Marion 5 Maury 8 McMinn 3 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 17 Roane 2 Robertson 25 Rutherford 48 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 313 Smith 1 Sullivan 8 Sumner 93 Tipton 15 Trousdale 1 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 101 Wilson 27 Residents of other states/countries 150 Pending 190 Total Cases – as of (3/29/20) 1,537

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE