TDH: 1,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday.
The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 1,537.
Metro Public Health Department officials announced 394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County earlier on Sunday, a difference of 134 cases.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|6
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|9
|Bradley
|8
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|2
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|8
|Chester
|2
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|9
|Davidson
|260
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|3
|Dickson
|11
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|10
|Franklin
|6
|Gibson
|3
|Greene
|9
|Grundy
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|35
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|2
|Jefferson
|5
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|38
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|3
|Marion
|5
|Maury
|8
|McMinn
|3
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|13
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|17
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|25
|Rutherford
|48
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|6
|Shelby
|313
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|8
|Sumner
|93
|Tipton
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|14
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|101
|Wilson
|27
|Residents of other states/countries
|150
|Pending
|190
|Total Cases – as of (3/29/20)
|1,537
